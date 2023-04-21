"They booked him like crap" - 37-year-old star could have been at Roman Reigns' level, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently opened up about how Drew McIntyre could have been at Roman Reigns' level if WWE had booked him correctly.

Over the last few days, there have been rumors about McIntyre's contract expiring soon, with both parties yet to come to an agreement. Amid this, The Scottish Warrior even deleted all mentions of WWE from his Twitter account. As such, many think Drew McIntyre parting ways with the promotion is a real possibility.

Vince Russo didn't mince any words before blasting the company while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws. He feels McIntyre could have been as successful as Roman Reigns if WWE hadn't "dropped the ball" on him.

Russo added that Drew McIntyre carried himself like a megastar and had everything in him to become the company's top star. The wrestling veteran also feels McIntyre can turn his attention to the entertainment business.

"There's no reason in the world that Drew could not have had the success that Roman Reigns has. They dropped the ball with Drew. From my seat, Drew did everything asked of him, and they booked him like crap. The way he looks, the way he carries himself, the presentation, he could have been just as ridiculously over as Roman Reigns if booked correctly. So, what it really comes down to is, like EC3 says, the guy's done well, the guy has made a lot of money. He's a star. To me, he's one those guys who can easily crossover into entertainment," said Russo. [2:45 - 3:35]

Check out the full video below:

Drew McIntyre last competed at WWE WrestleMania 39

If this is the end of Drew McIntyre's second run with WWE, it's safe to say it ended with arguably the greatest match of his career. At WrestleMania 39, McIntyre challenged IC Champion Gunther in a three-way match, also featuring Sheamus.

Pro Wrestling Vids @PWV_tiktok

Wrestlemania 39 (Night 2)



These three only put on BANGERS with one another Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre vs GuntherWrestlemania 39 (Night 2)These three only put on BANGERS with one another Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre vs GuntherWrestlemania 39 (Night 2)These three only put on BANGERS with one another 🔥 https://t.co/8yiHZlzlzv

The three men tore the house down on Night Two of Mania, leaving fans gasping for breath with their every move. The relentless display of physicality in the match elicited collective gasps from the LA crowd. Despite putting in his best efforts, The Scottish Warrior failed to win the title before The Ring General pinned him.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes