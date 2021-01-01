"They would have had to build new arenas" - Ric Flair on if he had a match with The Rock

Ric Flair revealed what it would be like if he and The Rock wrestled each other in their prime. The Nature Boy opened up on his opinion about The Rock and spoke about how talented he is in an interview with comedian Kevin Hart.

Ric Flair is a 16-time World Champion and a two-time Hall Of Famer. He is a prominent figure in the wrestling business and was an icon throughout his long and illustrious career. He is currently signed to WWE and makes a few on-screen appearances from time to time.

Ric Flair appeared on Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls on YouTube, to discuss several topics was quizzed by the comedian about his opinion about The Rock.

The Brahma Bull happens to be a mutual friend of both Flair and Hart, and The Nature Boy heaped praise on the former WWE Champion by calling him the "real deal" and said what would have happened if they locked horns with each other during their prime.

"They would have had to build new arenas. " said Flair.

When Hart asked if both men shared the similar traits, The Nature Boy commented on how multi-talented The Rock is. However, he does believe that they shared the same energy.

"When I see him, he is so damn entertaining. He's got skills, where he can sing where he can play instruments. I didn't have that, but I had the same energy." said Flair.

Ric Flair and The Rock have faced each other one-on-one before

Ric Flair faced The Rock back in 2002

On July 29th, 2002, The Rock would face off against Ric Flair for the first time in singles competition. This was a historic match, as both men are considered to be two of the finest to grace the squared circle.

Despite not being in his prime, The Nature Boy put up a great effort but eventually lost to The People's Champion. The Rock would win after he hit Flair with The Rockbottom and pinned him for the three-count.

Ric Flair makes a great point when he says that a match between a prime Nature Boy and The Rock would have been a spectacle to behold.

Both men were the poster boys of their generation and had a similar impact outside the business as well.

How do you think a match between The Rock and Ric Flair in their primes would have ended? Let us know down below.