"They can live on it" - Former WWE employee explains what is Vince McMahon's greatest creation in wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels that The Undertaker is Vince McMahon's greatest creation in wrestling.

Back in the early 1990s, The Undertaker broke into WWE. He was a figment of Vince McMahon's imagination brought to life by the man who portrayed the character, Mark Calaway. The Phenom quickly became a top star in the company and went on to have a Hall of Fame career spanning over three decades.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell stated that Mr. McMahon hit a home run with The Undertaker's idea. He explained the creative brilliance by claiming that WWE can book The Phenom on a show in 2023, and he will still be a top draw.

"The Undertaker. That's his best one. Don't you think? He's still going today...Well yeah, you can have a great idea, but is your next idea as good as the first one? Mostly of the time, no. So, I'm saying, you missed my whole question. That was his greatest idea, and they can live on it. They can still book him today and he would still draw because he's an institution. That's what I was saying," Dutch Mantell said. [32:12 - 33:13]

You can watch the full video here:

There are very few stars that can match the charisma or drawing power of The Undertaker. The legendary star is regarded as one of the greatest of all time and often finds a place on Mount Rushmore for wrestling.

You can check the full results of SmackDown here.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell? What is Vince McMahon's greatest creation in wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit SmackTalk, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.