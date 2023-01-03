"They cheered for it!" - Former women's champion was surprised by WWE Universe's reaction to her heel turn

Top WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently said that fans' reaction to her heel turn in 2018 was odd, given her many personal attacks towards the crowd.

At the 2018 Elimination Chamber premium live event, Bliss, who was already working as a heel, seemed to have seen the light as she gave a passionate speech after winning the match. However, after fooling the audience, she returned to her old evil ways.

During a recent conversation with BT Sport, Bliss looked back at her post-match promo in 2018, where she told fans they would never achieve their dreams.

"But they cheered for it! They cheered for it! I think they were waiting," said the former RAW Women's Champion. (From 1:16 to 1:28)

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



looks back at her "you'll never accomplish your dreams" promo after winning the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber match back in 2018



Safe to say Alexa really enjoyed this moment 🤣 "The fans cheered for it" 🤷 @AlexaBliss_WWE looks back at her "you'll never accomplish your dreams" promo after winning the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber match back in 2018Safe to say Alexa really enjoyed this moment 🤣 "The fans cheered for it" 🤷@AlexaBliss_WWE looks back at her "you'll never accomplish your dreams" promo after winning the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber match back in 2018 🎤Safe to say Alexa really enjoyed this moment 🤣 https://t.co/ByYk7UF3ed

Alexa Bliss has continued to make history in recent years. She, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Mia Yim recently won the first-ever Women's WarGames Match to take place on the main roster.

Alexa Bliss may be reverting to an old WWE character of hers

In 2020, Bliss aligned herself with demonic performer Bray Wyatt. During their alliance, she got to portray a more evil and vindictive side to her WWE persona.

Following Wyatt's release in 2021, Little Miss Bliss returned to a more well-mannered version of herself. However, with Wyatt now back in the company, fans have seen teases of her reverting to the tutelage of The Eater of Worlds.

Last night on WWE RAW, Bliss finally snapped after Wyatt's logo appeared on the Titantron. This angle led her to attack not only the referee but her opponent, the RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

Given that their title match last night ended without a clear victor, Bianca Belair will most likely be raring to get her hands back on Bliss as she seeks to uncover Bliss' true motives.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will reunite with Bray Wyatt? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes