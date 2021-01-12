"They complement each other so well" - WWE Hall Of Famer heaps praise on the relationship between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Stone Cold Steve Austin knows what the entire WWE Universe has learned since August, and that's the fact that Roman Reigns is one of the best in the business right now. Not only that, WWE's decision to pair him with Paul Heyman was a genius decision.

Since returning to WWE in the summer, Roman Reigns has wreaked havoc on SmackDown. Joined by Paul Heyman and, eventually, "Main Event" Jey Uso, The Tribal Chief captured the Universal Title and faced off against the best that the Blue Brand has to offer. Most recently, he defeated Kevin Owens twice before putting him on the shelf. Of course, Paul Heyman's guidance has been vital to his success, something that Stone Cold Steve Austin knows all too well.

The Rattlesnake spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso recently to promote the second season of Straight Up Steve Austin, which premieres tonight following Monday Night RAW. During the interview, Austin went into his relationship with Paul Heyman and how he has helped bring Roman Reigns to the next level.

"That's such a great package. They complement each other so well. Roman can work his a** off. He's always been very solid in the ring, but now there's this bond and this chemistry between Roman and Paul. That's what Paul Heyman does," said Steve Austin

While in World Championship Wrestling, Steve Austin worked with Paul Heyman, then known as Paul E. Dangerously, in his Dangerous Alliance. The Rattlesnake knows first hand what Heyman can do for anyone he's associated with.

Roman Reigns has been elevated thanks to Paul Heyman's expertise

Roman Reigns may be the most captivating champion in the business

Paul Heyman has managed to elevate nearly everyone he has worked with throughout his career. When it comes to making the fans believe that his clients are the next big thing, there's simply nobody better, something that Steve Austin firmly stands by.

"Paul makes anybody he's with that much better. It happened for me, too. If you want to suspend your disbelief, you can't help but believe he's Roman's rock of knowledge. The presentation, the package and the chemistry between the two looks and sounds like money," said Steve Austin.