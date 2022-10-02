"They have a connection"- Wrestling veteran talks about Sheamus' ongoing chemistry with top WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed Gunther and Sheamus' recent match and heaped praise on the two men.

Both The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior put on their best performances on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Despite being alone, the former Heavyweight Champion challenged The Imperium.

After which, Gunther, alongside Kaiser and Vinci, got back inside the ring and brutally assaulted their opponent. Concluding the bout, the Intercontinental Champion left ringside after hitting his arch-rival in the face.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that the duo has chemistry between them. He also appreciated their match at the Clash at the Castle.

Mantell added that both the Intercontinental Champion and the former United States Champion could lead the arena at any given point of time.

"Yeah, I'm wondering if they'll put them on the show next Friday right? Well, I wonder why they didn't put him on the pay-per-view, they got a reason, but they got chemistry between them. I mean, they had it at Clash at the Castle and you said you found the chemistry, the people rumble. People start moving and now we gonna see it, we are able to see it. At least they have a connection to the fans because I think when they go out, when Gunther goes out and Sheamus goes out, they can lead the room, they can lead the arena," said Mantell. [From 36:00- 37:03]

Check out the latest edition of SmackTalk below:

Drew McIntyre mentioned that Sheamus would be the one to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

The Scottish Warrior recently revealed that Sheamus would be the one to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

While speaking on the Hollywood RAW podcast, McIntyre opened up about his and the former United States Champion's friendship and added that the latter was the best man at his wedding, and he'll also be the best man at Sheamus' wedding.

The former WWE Champion added that although fans have seen both of them fight all this while, it will only be apt if the former Heavyweight Champion inducts him into the Hall of Fame.

“Oh God, it’s gonna end up being Sheamus, ain’t it? He’s been there since before we both got signed. The good times, the bad times. I am best man at his wedding coming up. He was best man at my wedding. We give each other hell all the time. As everybody sees, we fight more than me and my actual brother. What people get to see on TV as well as backstage they don’t get to see. But yeah, it’s gotta be Sheamus,” said McIntyre.

Would you like to see McIntyre and Sheamus as a tag team in the future? Sounds off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

Poll : 0 votes