"They did not have creative control" - Eric Bischoff debunks rumor that two top WCW stars had creative control

Eric Bischoff has confirmed that Scott Hall and Kevin Nash didn't have creative control in WCW, despite popular belief.

Many wrestling fans believe that excessive creative control hindered WCW in its war with WWE in the 1990s. To this day, Eric Bischoff doesn't believe that argument.

In a recent appearance on the WrestleSlam podcast, Bischoff shot down the rumors that Hall and Nash had creative control in WCW.

"Hall and Nash didn't have creative control," Bischoff said. "To clarify, they did have language in their agreement that gave them 'meaningful consultation.' Meaning they were guaranteed to have a conversation with me, and it would have been a meaningful conversation. But meaningful conversation and creative control are two different things. They did not have creative control."

Eric Bischoff says Hulk Hogan only used creative control once in WCW

Eric Bischoff went on to explain that Hulk Hogan, who has been frequently accused of using creative control in WCW, only used it once. He then firmly denied the idea that creative control was a problem in the promotion.

"Hulk Hogan had creative control, and he only used it once," Bischoff continued. "So the creative control issue was not an issue even though people like to talk about it, and it's part of the narrative. So I know there are a lot of narratives, and a lot of people have reported that there was creative control. None of those people know what the f*** they're talking about, to be honest with you. So it didn't create an issue in WCW."

