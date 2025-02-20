"They cut the whole family, man" - Seth Rollins makes a heartbreaking comment about himself and Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has made an emotional comment about a major setback that he and Becky Lynch suffered outside of pro wrestling. Both were cut from major Marvel movies.

Becky Lynch shot a post-credits scene for the Eternals movie a while ago, but it was later removed from the final product. Rollins' scenes in Captain America: Brave New World were also scrapped.

In a new interview with Cam Heyward on Not Just Football, Seth Rollins made a heartbreaking comment about how Marvel removed "the whole family" from its movies.

"We did some really cool stuff that’s on the cutting room floor. I hope that, somehow, it lives in Easter egg form somewhere. I’d love to see some of the shots of that. I won’t give away too much, but it was a great experience. But yeah, they cut me. They cut me from the role. They’ve cut the family. My wife [Becky Lynch] had a role in ‘Eternals’, she did a post-credit scene for the original ‘Eternals’ film. The ‘Eternals’ franchise was intended to be multiple films, and she was supposed to be involved in that, and they cut her too. They cut the whole family, man," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Seth Rollins' next big goal in WWE

Rollins is fully focused on a massive match that could give him a chance to headline WrestleMania twice in a row.

The Visionary was involved in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night 1. Rollins will compete in a Men's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PLE in a few days.

The winner of the match will face the Undisputed WWE Champion in the main event of The Show of Shows. Rollins would love to survive the hellish structure and headline 'Mania this time around as well.

