"They'd get upset" - WWE Legend finally reveals how some superstars reacted backstage to The Rock's returns

The Rock is one of the select few stars who has truly transcended the wrestling business and become a global phenomenon.

Dwayne Johnson is one of Hollywood's biggest names, and he has not had a proper wrestling match since losing to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

Rock's Hollywood commitments may have grown astoundingly in recent times, but the former WWE champion made it a point to wrestle during his initial years as an actor.

The Rock kicked off his Hollywood career with The Mummy Returns in 2001, and even though he appeared in various movies in the years that followed, The Great One made time for the big WWE shows.

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle revealed whether other WWE superstars had any issues with The Rock returning and potentially taking away their main event opportunity.

Kurt Angle explained that the wrestlers wanted to replicate The Rock's achievements as he successfully transitioned to a more lucrative career.

Angle stated that The Rock's pro wrestling exploits were incomparable and that "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment" certainly deserved the main event spot at WrestleMania.

"I think everybody was more like; I want to do that too. You know, Dwayne would come back and wrestle at WrestleManias, and he deserves that. The career he had was, you know, unmatched. He was a very entertaining sports entertainer, and you know, some wrestlers, they'd get upset when he would come back because he would mainly take the main event at WrestleMania."

Dwayne earned it: Kurt Angle had no problems with The Rock's high-profile returns

According to Angle, a few unhappy wrestlers in the locker room felt The Rock would swoop in to snatch their shot at main eventing WrestleMania.

However, the Olympic gold medalist added that The Rock was just too big to be relegated to a secondary spot at a major pay-per-view. Angle admitted that if he were the WWE boss, he'd want The Rock to appear every year.

"So, you know, the payoff for Dwayne at WrestleMania was really good, and some of the other wrestlers thought they might have missed out on a main event championship payoff. I understand why they would be upset, but Dwayne earned it, and if he ever wants to come back. If I was running WWE, I would want him to come back every year. He's a huge star. He's an A-list actor in Hollywood. One of the biggest stars there, and he can still go. Why not bring Rock in?"

Rock might be a universally respected name these days, but even he had a few jealous colleagues back during his breakout years in Hollywood.

The Rock is expected to have a few more matches in WWE. His highly-anticipated return is reportedly being reserved for a potential WrestleMania main event with Roman Reigns.

