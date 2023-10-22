"They dared anybody to take that tape off him" - Teddy Long recalls WWE Hall of Famer tying up veteran with duct tape (Exclusive)

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently recalled the time when WWE Hall of Famers Scott and Rick Steiner tied up WCW veteran Tommy Rich like a mummy.

The Steiner Brothers are one of the most accomplished tag teams in wrestling history. They were multi-time Tag Team Champions in promotions like WWE, WCW, TNA Wrestling, NWA, and more during their storied career. At the same time, the brothers were also known for their exploits outside the ring as pranksters.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long recalled a hilarious incident involving The Steiner Brothers and Tommy Rich. Long revealed that Rick and Scott once duct-taped Rich like a mummy and left only a little space below his nose to breathe. The WWE Hall of Famer added that the duo also warned anybody against taking off the tape.

"I remember one time, we were in Baltimore, Maryland and they took Tommy Rich and they duct-taped him all like a mummy. They had him like a mummy, and they left just a little bit of under his nose so he could breathe and they dared anybody to take that tape off him," Teddy Long said. [6:56 - 7:14]

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Teddy Long on Scott and Rick Steiner's prank on Kevin Sullivan's son

Continuing in the video, Teddy Long shared another incident where The Steiner Brothers played a scary prank on former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan's son, Ben. Long revealed that Rick and Scott once taped up Ben and poured Icy Hot on him.

"Here's what they [The Steiner Brothers] did to Kevin Sullivan's little son, Ben. Ben now just may be 40-50 years old. But then, you know, Ben, he was just treacherous. He'd get in all kinds of trouble, he'll just mess with the boys bad. So they took Ben, we were in Jackson, Tennessee, and they stripped him b**t naked and they taped him to a bench and they put Icy Hot all over him," Teddy Long said. [7:34 - 7:56]

Expand Tweet

Rick and Scott Steiner last wrestled as a tag team in 2019. While Scott still wrestles occasionally, Rick Steiner last competed four years back.

