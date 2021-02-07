"They deserve it" - Kurt Angle praises two top WWE Superstars

Kurt Angle recently shared his thoughts on this year's Royal Rumble winners. Edge emerged victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble match, while Bianca Belair won the Women's match. Angle believes that Belair is a very hot and upcoming talent.

Kurt Angle is a former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer. Angle had a very successful 23-year wrestling career and wrestled for a number of promotions. His most notable one was a combined 12-year stint with WWE, working with the company from 1998-2006 and then from 2017-2020.

During a Q&A session on his Facebook page, Kurt Angle answered a question from a fan regarding this year's winners of the Royal Rumble. The Olympic Gold Medalist said that both Edge and Bianca Belair were spectacular and deserved to win.

"I think they deserve it, they're both spectacular. Edge is proven. Bianca is a very hot, upcoming talent."

Kurt Angle is happy for both Edge and Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair made history at the Royal Rumble and is certainly destined for greatness in WWE. Edge, on the other hand, won the Royal Rumble for the second time in his career. The Rated-R Superstar made a triumphant return at the same PPV in 2020, thus coming out of retirement and returning to the ring after a gap of almost nine years.

Kurt Angle has several achievements to his name in WWE but never won a Royal Rumble

Kurt Angle has spent 12 combined years with WWE. During his storied career in WWE, Angle won numerous titles, including the WCW Championship, the United States Championship, WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship.

However, he has never won the Royal Rumble match. The Olympic Gold Medallist came close to winning the 2002 edition of the Royal Rumble. He was one of the last two wrestlers left in the ring but was eliminated by Triple H, the winner of the match.