There are a lot of instances of top Superstars not getting along each other in WWE. One of the biggest examples of such backstage rivalries is the one between Shawn Michaels and The Rock.

Both the men are not only former WWE Champions but are considered as two of the very best to ever be part of sports entertainment. The fans have clamoured for a match between the two for a long time but the two have such disdain for each other that it never happened.

Details on heat between The Rock and Shawn Michaels

While talking about the heat between The Rock and Shawn Michaels, Bruce Prichard revealed on his podcast that the two had a clash of egos and never got along.

“They didn’t like each other. It was because of ego, especially back then. They were completely different people. I don’t think that Shawn saw a whole lot in Rock at the time. Rock didn’t really like Shawn so it was oil and water at the time. They did not mesh.”

It is well-known that Shawn Michaels and Triple H used to bully The Rock when he was a newcomer. While Triple H and The Rock went on to mend their differences, the same cannot be said for Shawn Michaels and the Brahma Bull The Rock.

The Rock is now one of the most successful movie stars in Hollywood while Shawn Michaels has become a key figure in the running of WWE NXT.