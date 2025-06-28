“They don’t book that way anymore” - Vince Russo explains what WWE is doing wrong with PLE matches (Exclusive)

WWE is gearing up for its latest premium live event of the year as the promotion is set to host the Night of Champions later today. The event is scheduled to be the only PLE to take place in Saudi Arabia this year, with the next one being the 2026 Royal Rumble event.

Traditionally, any and all major rivalries culminate at a PLE, but former WWE writer Vince Russo expressed disappointment over how they're being booked now. The wrestling veteran spoke on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he expressed his views.

He felt that PLEs, or pay-per-views, should be booked in such a manner that there's heat on the heels heading into a match. He believed that getting heat on the heels would make the fans want to see them get their comeuppance, but that's not how shows are booked anymore.

"I really do believe especially going into the pay-per-view, you got to get heat on the heels. I still really believe that but that's not the way they do it anymore. We used to do it like that every single week. Heat on the heels cause you want to see the babyface get their comeuppance at the pay-per-view but they they don't they don't book that way anymore," Russo said. [From 27:30 onwards]

The Night of Champions card is filled with some exciting matchups. In addition to the US and the Undisputed WWE Championships being on the line, the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament are also on the card. The remaining two matches see an extremely personal rivalry come head-to-head as Rhea Ripley and Sami Zayn take on Raquel Rodriguez and Karrion Kross, respectively.

