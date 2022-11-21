"They drank 72 beers" - WWE Hall of Famer shares insane Andre The Giant drinking story (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Bushwhacker Luke recently recalled Andre The Giant and his manager going on a drinking spree back in the day during a car ride.

Arguably the most physically-imposing performer in WWE history, Andre The Giant was a force of nature whose in-ring exploits are well-known. Even outside the squared circle, the French performer had a unique and distinct personality. The stories of his drinking habits are a big part of wrestling lore.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bushwhacker Luke recalled an insane anecdote about Andre The Giant. Luke disclosed that he witnessed the WWE Hall of Famer and his manager, Frank Valois, going on a drinking spree when he and Bushwhacker Bush rode with them.

The wrestling veteran revealed that the seven-foot-four star and his manager drank as many as 72 beers in just about 90 minutes.

"Andre and his manager, he was a Frenchman, about 270 pounds, I forgot his name. They drank 72 beers in 90 minutes. And for Andre, a beer would be two or two and a half sips. We were on a road trip; we had to stop and get 72 more beers. Butch and me were in the backseat and Andre was in the front, and his manager was beside him," said Bushwhacker Luke. (6:02 - 6:40)

Check out the full video below:

Hugo Savinovich thinks WWE legend Ric Flair could drink as much as Andre The Giant

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling a few weeks back, Hugo Savinovich claimed Ric Flair, back in his day, could drink as much as, if not more than, Andre The Giant.

On top of that, Savinovich added that despite drinking way too much, The Nature Boy could still wrestle 60-minute long matches with any opponent.

"With Flair, he could do almost the same drinking as Andre the Giant, but he would still do one hour with one of the talents in that country, so that company could have the street credit of having their champion face Flair, the world champion. [Local wrestlers] did not beat Flair but went 60 minutes with Flair. You say, 'How the heck can he do it one hour after he just stopped drinking Kamikazes and knocked all of us out with the alcohol?'" said Hugo Savinovich.

Michael Kelly @Mikehomeseller as André the Giant has successfully held the record for the most Beer consumed in a single sitting for the last 40 years!!! During a six-hour period back in 1976, André drank 119 standard 12 ounce brews in a pub Since today is National Drink Beer Day, let's toast the King!as André the Giant has successfully held the record for the most Beer consumed in a single sitting for the last 40 years!!! During a six-hour period back in 1976, André drank 119 standard 12 ounce brews in a pub Since today is National Drink Beer Day, let's toast the King! 👑🍺🍻 as André the Giant has successfully held the record for the most Beer consumed in a single sitting for the last 40 years!!! During a six-hour period back in 1976, André drank 119 standard 12 ounce brews in a pub https://t.co/YWLblummAB

Andre The Giant was posthumously inducted into the first-ever WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 1993, just a few months after his untimely death at the age of 46.

What's your favorite moment of Andre The Giant's illustrious WWE career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

You may purchase The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat, and Cheers at this link: https://www.amazon.com/Bushwhackers-Blood-Sweat-Cheers/dp/B0BHKYMTS5

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes