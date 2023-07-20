"They gave him a good run" - Legend shares honest thoughts on Heath Slater's WWE tenure (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Teddy Long believes WWE did a good job with Heath Slater during his over a decade-long tenure in the promotion.

Slater worked for the global juggernaut from 2006-2020. Though he never became a headliner, his run as part of The Nexus and the cult favorite 3MB, alongside Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, is still fondly remembered by fans. Heath Slater's 14-year tenure with the promotion ended on April 15, 2020, when he was released.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Mac Davis and Teddy Long discussed Slater's WWE run. The former SmackDown manager believes the promotion used the 40-year-old to his fullest potential. He also mentioned that Slater was great in every role he was assigned on TV.

Furthermore, Teddy Long stated that most performers in the business don't realize that their best days are behind them and continue to wrestle.

"I think he (Heath Slater) was right where he was needed at the time. I mean, they gave him a good run; they gave him a good push there. You don't hear him saying he wasn't done right there. Like I said, when he was there, what they had him do was absolutely great. So everything comes to an end. Some guys realize that, and some guys, they just won't let it go. They won't take the cape off. You got to take the cape off, man. It's over," said Teddy Long. [6:36 - 7:08]

Check out the full video below:

Heath Slater recalls wrestling Kane in WWE

Back in March earlier this year, in an interview, Heath Slater went back the memory lane, recalling the time when he wrestled Kane during the first season of NXT.

Slater revealed that he was petrified of sharing a ring with The Big Red Machine as he had made only a handful of appearances on TV by then.

"You can’t tell because you know you try to hide those emotions and you gotta look ready. Man I was scared s**tless out there, I didn’t know what the hell was happening. I was literally just hoping for the best you know. You gotta remember man, I was on TV maybe five itimes and they’re just like ‘lets see if this guy can get burned or not,'" said Heath Slater.

While Heath Slater has made it known that he's interested in returning to WWE, it remains to be seen if the promotion has a spot for him.

What was your favorite moment of Heath Slater's WWE career? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.