Popular 39-year-old willing to return to WWE for the first time since 2020

The WWE roster has undergone several changes since Triple H took over creative control from Vince McMahon in July 2022. Heath Slater is one of many former superstars who is open to returning if The Game wants him back.

Slater worked for WWE between 2006 and 2020, during which time he won the tag titles on four occasions. The 39-year-old is also fondly remembered for his association with The Nexus and 3MB.

On Eyes Up Here w/Francine, Slater expressed an interest in having another spell with the company one day:

"I know if I can get another three-year run, I could probably be set with them. I'm looking at 40 now. I've told myself I'm not gonna go past 47. Like 47 has been my little staple to where if I still feel good, maybe, but it's one of those things where like 45 to 47 has been my number [retirement age] that I've gave myself when I got signed when I was 20." (H/T to WrestlingNews.Co for the transcription)

Over the last three years, Slater has wrestled for IMPACT and on the independent scene. In 2022, he held the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship for 62 days with his long-time tag team partner Rhino.

Why Heath Slater wants to return to WWE

Although he is happy with his current position, Heath Slater knows he is unlikely to earn as much money outside of WWE.

Blue collar white trash @dannybentley60 September 11 2016 Rhyno Heath Slater WWE smackdown tag champs September 11 2016 Rhyno Heath Slater WWE smackdown tag champs https://t.co/RkUFlPvq1u

The former 24/7 Champion believes one more run with his former employers would probably set his family up for life financially:

"It was one of those things where I look at my age, and I look at my girls and their age, and how much they probably need me and everything," Slater said. "I know with WWE, it's like, man, this is the military. You signed the contract and you're there on every beck and call, but it's one of those things that no one in this world pays like them."

Slater has not appeared in WWE since making a one-off return on the July 6, 2020, episode of RAW. The popular star lost a 24-second match against his former 3MB stablemate Drew McIntyre. He also suffered an attack from Dolph Ziggler before McIntyre made the save.

Do you want Heath Slater to return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes