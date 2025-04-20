"They don't get along well"- Veteran's big claim regarding the WWE female locker room (Exclusive)

It may not be a stretch to say that the current WWE female locker room is stacked with talent. That said, professional jealousy can be a thing when one is working in an extremely competitive business such as pro wrestling.

While reviewing WrestleMania 41 with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo claimed a lot of superstars in the WWE female locker room do not get along.

"Bro, listen, I'm watching these shows. I really get the feeling that a lot of these girls do not get along. And guys, I'm going to tell you, outside of the TNA locker room that I was in, TNA was a different animal. But when I was at WWE and WCW, I can tell you the female locker room, there's a lot of cattiness with women."

He continued:

"Women tend to not get along as good as the men. Why? I can't tell you. I have no idea why, but I saw it. And when I'm looking at this division and these girls working, it just looks like there's a lot of personal issues." [From 31:23 onwards]

Elsewhere on the podcast, Russo discussed a potential reason behind Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's alleged implosion. Jade beat Naomi in their grudge match on WrestleMania Saturday.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

