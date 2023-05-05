"They are gonna wait" - Former WWE manager comments on Trish Stratus' heel turn (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on WWE booking Trish Stratus to turn heel and feud with Becky Lynch.

Stratus turned to the dark side when she attacked Lynch on the April 10th edition of RAW. The move was met with skepticism as the WWE Hall of Hamer is a pioneer of the women's division and is universally beloved.

However, by the looks of what has gone down in the last couple of weeks, Stratus has become comfortable in her new role. Not only has she shown different facets of her character, but she has kept the feud engrossing despite The Man's absence.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that Trish Stratus was a great babyface and added that he was curious to see if fans would accept her as a heel.

"Again, you do something to see if it works. But I think Trish is a good girl as a babyface, and whether the crowd accepts that, I don't know. It's one of those things where it's like, 'Well, I don't think he can hit a fast bounce, so let's throw a fast bounce to see if he can hit it.' So they are gonna wait to see if the fans accept it," said Dutch Mantell. (3:44 - 4:08)

Dutch Mantell thinks kids are fond of Trish Stratus

Elsewhere in the video, Dutch Mantell mentioned how a major chunk of WWE's audience consisted of kids. Mantell added that since children are fond of Trish Stratus, it'll be interesting to see how her new persona is received.

"I think the kids like Trish and the WWE is heavily dependent on kids. It's always been that way. But that's how wrestling is shaped, anyway. It wasn't built on the ECW formula. The WWE doesn't do that. They work off characters and the kids like Trish, so let's see if it works. It may work, it may not. But we'll see," added Mantell (6:05 - 6:42)

It remains to be seen how WWE books the feud going forward, as Becky Lynch and Stratus are big enough stars to headline any premium live event.

