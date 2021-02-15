"They got a bonus for it"- Former Champion says Dominik and Rey Mysterio were rewarded for bad behavior

Sami Zayn has accused WWE management of giving Rey and Dominik Mysterio a bonus after their backstage confrontation with him.

On last week's WWE SmackDown, the Mysterio duo had a heated confrontation with Sami Zayn in a backstage area. Zayn wasn't in the mood for it and backed off immediately. Now, Zayn is claiming that Rey and Dominik Mysterio's behavior went unpunished by WWE. In addition to that, the father-son duo was awarded a bonus for confronting Zayn. Check out the tweet below:

I’ve been accused of being a narcissistic conspiracy theorist with a persecution complex, but watch this bit of footage captured by my documentary crew.

The Mysterios behavior not only went unpunished by @WWE management, I am told they got a bonus for it!

Dominik and Rey Mysterio weren't happy with Zayn targeting them before their match

On SmackDown, Dominik and Rey competed in a tag team match against Zayn and King Corbin, with the winners getting an opportunity to enter the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming event. Before the match, Zayn took shots at Dominik and Rey, going as far as telling them that WWE wants them to win the match.

The hard-fought battle ended with Corbin and Sami picking up the win and secured their spots inside the Elimination Chamber. Soon after, Rey and Dominik confronted Zayn backstage, with Rey asking him if he had a problem with them. Zayn backed away quickly, and his documentary team captured the entire incident.

For the next few days, Sami Zayn needs to shift his focus from the Mysterios to the Elimination Chamber event. If he somehow ends up winning the match, he will get a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal title on the same night. The other five competitors in the match are Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso.

Do you think Dominik and Rey were in the wrong here for confronting Zayn and intimidating him? What are your thoughts on Zayn claiming that WWE handed the duo bonuses after the incident? Sound off in the comments!