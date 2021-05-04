"They are insulting your intelligence" - Vince Russo slams WWE creative following RAW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo slammed last night's episode of RAW during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show.

Last night's WWE RAW started with a pre-taped segment in Adam Pearce's office. Pearce was initially with MVP and Sonya Deville but was then joined by Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre. A coin toss was then held to see who would face Bobby Lashley in the main event, which Strowman won.

Vince Russo was not a fan of last night's WWE RAW. The former writer was highly critical of the show and felt like the booking was so lackluster that it insulted the intelligence of viewers. Here's what the WWE veteran had to say about RAW:

"I'm watching this and I can't take this anymore. Listen, we gotta get serious. I am not a fan of professional wrestling. I am not a fan of any wrestling company. I am not a fan of AEW. I am not a fan of WWE. But, I would never tell any wrestling fan to not watch it anymore. If you enjoy it, great! If you think AEW is great, watch AEW. I'm a firm believer of whatever gives you enjoyment. Some of us are gonna like something, some of us aren't, everything is subjective," said Vince Russo.

Russo especially didn't like the segment where a coin flip was used to decide Bobby Lashley's opponent on RAW.

"I never say, 'Don't watch this' but I will say this tonight, when they're flipping a coin to book matches, that is a rib directly on the fans," added Russo. "That is a rib, directly on whoever is watching this show. They are getting behind closed doors and literally saying, 'We'll flip a coin to see what we book, they'll watch anything.' That's what they're doing. They are insulting your intelligence to the lowest level. They're literally laughing at you...flipping a coin to book a match and that's how you're going to open a show?"

Braun Strowman faced Bobby Lashley in the main event of WWE RAW

The main event of WWE RAW saw Braun Strowman taking on Bobby Lashley ahead of the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania Backlash next week. Drew McIntyre came out mid-way through the main event and joined the commentary desk.

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley threw Strowman into McIntyre at one point during the match. This led to a furious Drew McIntyre remonstrating from the apron. Lashley used this opportunity to hit Strowman with a Spear and pin him for the win.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.