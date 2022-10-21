Former WWE Superstar Saraya (formerly known as Paige) has recalled Sasha Banks, Bayley and other superstars' reactions to the career-ending injury she sustained at a live event in December 2017.

The former Divas Champion was forced to announce her retirement from in-ring competition after taking a kick from The Boss during a six-woman tag team match that left her temporarily paralyzed. The bout was called off and the Anti-Diva was given an authority and managerial role before leaving the company a few months ago.

Speaking to Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Saraya revealed that after she took the bump, she noticed that Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville were in tears.

"My neck just friggin snapped back like I was in a car crash. And then I was like paralyzed for like a couple of minutes, which is the most terrifying thing. I just remember laying there, and then I didn't cry, but I knew instantly I was just like, 'This is it like I'm done? Like, I'm toast, right?' I look over and I see Sasha [Banks], Bayley and there's Mickie James and everyone. They were just crying. I look at Mandy and Sonya, and they were crying," she said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Saraya says Bray Wyatt comforted her backstage following her injury

The former Divas Champion is yet to compete in a match since sustaining the injury in 2017. She went on to become the General Manager of SmackDown and briefly managed The Kabuki Warriors.

Saraya stated that moments after she she suffered the injury, Bray Wyatt comforted her backstage.

"The first thing he did, just gave me a big hug, [and asked] 'You okay?'" she said.

The Anti-Diva recently signed with AEW after parting ways with WWE. She has been cleared to compete in the ring after being sidelined for nearly five years.

