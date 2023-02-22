"They just eat time" - WWE attracts major criticism for RAW's backstage interviews (Exclusive)

WWE's build-up to WrestleMania 39 continued on RAW this week as several storylines witnessed significant developments. While reviewing the show for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo explained why WWE needed to revamp how they presented backstage interviews on TV.

WWE boasts an exceptional team of interviewers but has always been accused of not allowing them to experiment beyond a generic script. While Byron Saxton and Cathy Kelly caught up with many talents during the show from a kayfabe perspective, Vince Russo stated that none of those segments added any value to the show.

Russo recalled how, back during the Attitude Era, backstage interviews played a role in advancing the most prominent angle on the episode as there would be a consistent theme throughout the night.

Here's what the former writer revealed on Legion of RAW:

"Every backstage interview, they say nothing. Like, it was all about the Elimination Chamber and every single one; they just eat time, nothing is happening here. I just watched an Attitude Era episode today where Austin had Shawn Michaels' belt, and DX is trying to get it back. That's the whole show, and it's a story that's progressing." [26:30 - 27:30]

Vince Russo on the biggest issue with WWE's backstage interviews

Every segment or angle on a televised show must have a purpose or else it is just a waste of precious TV time. Regarding the interviews on RAW and SmackDown, Vince Russo highlighted the lack of a story as to why they often don't have the desired impact on the audience.

As per Vince, WWE superstars "just state the obvious" and don't really attempt to add any more layers to their ongoing feud via backstage interviews.

Russo added:

"There is no story here, bro. This is person after person after person stating the obvious. When I say stating the obvious, we know what they are going to say before they say it. So, there is no point to it, bro." [27:31 - 28:00]

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on Monday Night RAW's backstage interviews? Sound off in the comments section below.

