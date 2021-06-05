"They all just have stupid names" - Randy Orton on former United States Champion's moves

One of the best things going on WWE TV right now is the tag team of Randy Orton and Riddle on Monday Night RAW, also known as R-K-Bro. The unlikely duo has been extremely entertaining together, and the WWE Universe is loving their chemistry.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Riddle used Randy Orton's RKO finisher to defeat Xavier Woods. The following week, "The Viper" took a page out of Riddle's book by delivering his finisher, the Bro-Derek to win his match against Woods. Now, Randy Orton has taken to Twitter to react to the situation. He noted that Riddle's arsenal is effective, but all his moves have "stupid names".

"Never said @SuperKingofBros’ arsenal wasn’t effective," wrote Randy Orton. "They all just have stupid, stupid names. #WWERaw."

What could be the future plans for Randy Orton and Riddle on Monday Night RAW?

Riddle and Randy Orton in WWE

Truth be told, no one ever expected to see Randy Orton and Riddle team up together on WWE TV. But this alliance has become yet another unlikely pair that works quite well together. Considering their booking on RAW, WWE seems to have a big plan for this team.

Next week on Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton and Riddle are set to compete in a five-team Battle Royal match to decide the No. 1 contender for the RAW Tag Team Championships, currently held by AJ Styles and Omos. The other four teams set to compete in the match are The Viking Raiders, New Day, Lucha House Party, and Mace and T-Bar.

It is highly possible that Randy Orton and Riddle will walk out of the match next week as the winners. From there, they could face Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021. Will WWE go all the way and put the tag titles on R-K-Bro?

Edited by Colin Tessier