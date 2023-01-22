"They kinda got it together" - Former WWE staff applauds SmackDown opener featuring Drew McIntyre (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Dutch Mantell spoke about Drew McIntyre and Sheamus putting on a classic tag team encounter on this week's SmackDown.

The blue brand kicked off with McIntyre and Sheamus taking on The Viking Raiders in a Tag Team Title Contenders match. The Banger Bros destroyed their opponents with a Claymore Brogue Kick combo and advanced to the next round of the tournament.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, the former WWE manager said that he enjoyed this week's opener. Mantell spoke highly of the two tandems and praised the action in the ring. He detailed that it was a well-thought-out match and the right team won the bout.

"Good match, very good. When I first saw them [Sheamus and McIntyre] come out there, I said, 'I don't know.' The more I watched it, they kinda got it together and they ended up having a great match. When they came out, I'm thinking who is going to win this match? Because that's what every wrestling fan thinks. They had a great finish. It was paced well and I enjoyed," said Mantell. [From 35:30 - 36:05]

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will also compete in the 2023 Royal Rumble match

As they advance to the next round of the SmackDown Tag Team Title Contenders Tournament, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus still have their eyes on the big prize.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant announced that the two former world champions would be entering the 30-man Royal Rumble match. Both stars have won the bout before and could be formidable contenders to win the Rumble once again.

The Royal Rumble will emanate from The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, on January 28.

