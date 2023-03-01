"They know the WrestleMania money is already in the bank"- WWE veteran discusses Bray Wyatt's segment with former champion on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently discussed Bray Wyatt's segment with Bobby Lashley on RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The All Mighty faced Elias in a singles match. Eventually, Lashley won the match after he hit the latter with a flat liner, a spear, and a hurt lock to pick up the win. Following the match, Bobby stated that he is not scared of The Fiend and will face him.

Shortly afterward, Wyatt appeared on the screen as he danced to a song.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo heavily criticized Wyatt's current booking as he mentioned that it was the audience's fault that Bray Wyatt was booked so weakly.

He detailed:

"At the end of the day it is absolute 100% it is the fault of the fans bro. They know the WrestleMania money is already in the bank. A card means nothing, it's just like the Super Bowl bro. You could have the worst two teams Chris in the Super Bowl and it would be the same hype, you would have the same crowd, you would have the same half time show and it would make the same money. They're selling this Super Bowl. WWE decided a long time ago we are selling the event and people come from all over the world bro, to watch this event, no matter how these matches are booked. I mean whose fault is it Chris? This is what they're saying bro, the tickets are already sold, it doesn't matter bro. Chris, the tickets are sold, the sponsers are on board. " (28:35- 31:34)

Vince Russo mentioned why Bray Wyatt's story isn't working on TV

Vince Russo recently mentioned why Bray Wyatt's story isn't working on TV.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo revealed that The Undertaker was the locker room leader during his time.

He further added that The Fiend's current storyline requires someone like Paul Bearer to make it interesting and relatable.

The veteran further noted:

"A lot of people and fans didn't know that [The Undertaker was a locker room leader]. I can tell you, I didn't write The American Badass at all. I can tell you that the time I wrote for him, he had pretty good material - with Kane, Paul Bearer, and that whole story. And to me bro, especially if you don't understand the Bray [Wyatt] story, that's what it needs. That's why Paul Bearer was so great. Because he could lay out 'Taker and Kane. He told the story these guys were playing. It's like you need something like that."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Bray Wyatt.

