Wrestling veteran reveals one major reason why Bray Wyatt's story isn't working (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt's WWE return has cooled off quicker than expected. What began as the hottest angle in October 2022 has now led many fans to start finding him a bit stale again. But what isn't working? Why isn't his momentum on the right side? Wrestling veteran Vince Russo revealed one major reason for it.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, comparisons between Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker were once again drawn together. The question being asked as to how The Undertaker maintained the longevity that he did was raised.

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo said that while fans had no clue that he was the locker room leader, The Undertaker had great stories presented to him. Russo named Paul Bearer as the biggest difference-maker. He stated that a lack of a figure like Bearer is the reason why Wyatt is unable to succeed:

"A lot of people and fans didn't know that [The Undertaker was a locker room leader]. I can tell you, I didn't write The American Badass at all. I can tell you that the time I wrote for him, he had pretty good material - with Kane, Paul Bearer, and that whole story. And to me bro, especially if you don't understand the Bray [Wyatt] story, that's what it needs. That's why Paul Bearer was so great. Because he could lay out 'Taker and Kane. He told the story these guys were playing. It's like you need something like that. (1:53-2:38)

What does Bray Wyatt's road to WrestleMania look like?

Bray Wyatt shocked the world last week when he announced that he would face the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. We're not sure if plans have changed due to an ice-cold reception, but the fact is that there is less interest in a Wyatt vs Lashley match at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar has been challenged by Omos to a match at WrestleMania, something that fans aren't too happy about either. Will Wyatt end up taking on The All Mighty at the Grandest Stage Of Them All? Perhaps we'll get a better idea on this coming episode of SmackDown.

