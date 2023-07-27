WWE fans have taken to Twitter to hail The Judgment Day as one of the best factions in wrestling today and let 36-year-old AEW star Brody King know that his scathing remarks on the faction did not age well.

Brody is a member of the House of Black, which is a faction in AEW. The star posted a tweet back in 2022 and made a scathing remark to a video WWE posted in which Edge was seen alongside Damian Priest. The company asked fans what the duo should be named, and Brody responded by indicating that Judgment Day was just a knockoff version of AEW's House of Black.

Recently a fan took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of Brody's comment and asked everyone who had a better run during the past year between the two factions and gave their thoughts as well.

"It's been over a year since Brody Kings tweet. Between WWE's Judgement Day or AEW's House of Black who has had the better run for the last year? Personally I feel JD has exceeded expectations, while HOB has remained stagnant."

Fans started commenting on the post to let everyone know that the WWE faction has been way ahead of the AEW faction.

One fan even tweeted that Brody King's comments did not age well after a year.

Another fan hailed Judgment Day's caliber and said that they run Monday Night RAW.

A fan asked if it was even a serious question as they believe Rhea Ripley's faction is way better than the House of Black.

One fan tweeted that if everyone would vote on who is the better faction, then it would be a clear win for WWE's faction.

Another fan tweeted that Triple H played a huge part and made Rhea Ripley's faction one of the best in the last decade.

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes there is no unity between The Judgment Day members

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said that he believes there is no unity between the members of the faction, unlike DX and NWO.

"They put Judgment Day together, but there's no string of unity there. Like, why are these people together? The Four Horseman, okay, those guys should have been together. DX, those guys meant. nWo, those guys were meant. And they never told us. They never told us of a bond. Why are they called Judgment Day? Why do they have all the satanic references? Why is Rhea Ripley like goth? Why is Dominik Mysterio Eddie Guerrero Jr.? Oh my god, it's like there's nothing there with that," said Russo.

Fans believe Rhea Ripley's faction has been one of the best and is looking forward to its future in WWE.

