"They'll absolutely kill Judgment Day" - WCW veteran points out big mistake WWE must avoid with Finn Balor-led stable (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks WWE shouldn't book The Judgment Day to lose against The O.C. when the two collide at Crown Jewel 2022 this Saturday night.

The Finn Balor-led stable has been one of the most dominant forces on WWE RAW since they betrayed their original leader, Edge. Their current feud with AJ Styles and The Good Brothers has the fans invested. Though both factions are equally pitted, Vince Russo believes The Judgment Day should win at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran explained that considering just how well The Judgment Day has been booked so far, the stable shouldn't be losing to The O.C.

Vince Russo also speculated that they might have some backstage support that has led to their spectacular success.

"The way they are pushing them (Judgment Day), I cannot see them not continuing that. I really think there's someone in their corner, man," said Russo. (19:25 - 19:43)

He added that if WWE does book The Judgment Day to lose in Saudi Arabia, it would "kill" the stable and stall its upwards momentum.

"I'm not doubting you at all, but if they do that, they'll absolutely kill Judgment Day. And again bro, they have given so much TV time, your logic makes perfect sense, but I can't imagine them doing that. It's like Omos. They gave him all this TV time." (20:35 - 21:10)

Check out the full video below:

The odds are in The Judgment Day's favor at WWE Crown Jewel

It's safe to say that The Judgment Day would be heading in as favorites to win at the Saudi Arabia show.

The presence of Rhea Ripley on their side gives Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio a higher chance of securing a win over The O.C. in the six-man tag team match on Saturday night.

Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy @archenemymetal

#TheJudgmentDay "I am the enemy. I am the antidote. Watch me closely. I will stand up, now! We will rise." "I am the enemy. I am the antidote. Watch me closely. I will stand up, now! We will rise." 🎶 @archenemymetal#TheJudgmentDay https://t.co/x0Au6gfraw

The former RAW Women's Champion often interferes in her stablemates' matches, and she would probably also make her presence felt at Crown Jewel.

That said, AJ Styles and The Good Brothers are also expected to be well-prepared to tackle any outside shenanigans from Ripley.

Do you think The Judgment Day would have it easy against The O.C at WWE Crown Jewel 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes