"They haven't missed a beat" – Ace Steel outlines TNA's vision (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestler Ace Steel recently opened up about his new role as a TNA producer.

Steel has worked for several companies over the last two decades, including AEW, Pro Wrestling Noah, Ring of Honor, and WWE. In October 2023, he rejoined TNA in a backstage capacity shortly after leaving his position as an AEW creative team member.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Steel only had positive things to say about TNA's future:

"The temperament is high-level competition. They haven't missed a beat. Yes, there was a dip because leadership has changed, but the current leadership is looking to just expand and move on. I've heard people say, 'There's rumors of a sale.' That is not on the docket. They are looking to just expand and open up TNA to the most exposure they can get being a part of the Anthem family with AXS Television and every other platform that they have." [3:47 – 4:18]

Ace Steel singles out three impressive TNA talents

The TNA producer has enjoyed watching the progress of several wrestlers lately, especially The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson).

The former NXT duo unsuccessfully challenged ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) for the TNA World Tag Team Championship at No Surrender 2024 on February 23.

"The level of competition I think has raised for all these guys," Steel continued. "I've known GYV, The Grizzled Young Veterans, for a little bit. I worked with them some in NXT back in their days there, and to see them come in, again, they're reinvigorated. They are on fire. They had a match with ABC at the last pay-per-view that was off the charts. That happened to be one I produced." [5:35 – 5:57]

Ace Steel also praised TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace following her surprise appearance in the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match:

"Jordynne Grace killed it in the Royal Rumble, and that hasn't stopped for her. She's hitting her peak. What an athlete. Just so much good coming out of TNA at the moment." [6:15 – 6:26]

Grace was the fifth entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted 19 minutes and 10 seconds before being eliminated by Bianca Belair.

