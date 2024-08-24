The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have held the titles for over 50 days, but Dutch Mantell believes The Unholy Union still lacks something that isn't allowing them to connect with the fans.

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn's alliance began with them feuding against each other before joining forces in NXT, where they were the final Women's Tag Team Champions.

Fyre & Dawn arrived on the main roster last year as part of the WWE Draft and inarguably experienced their most biggest moment yet at Clash at the Castle in Scotland. The former NXT stars pulled off an unlikely upset to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and have since successfully defended the belts on a few occasions.

Dutch Mantell, however, believes that the duo is missing something significant. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, he said:

"They are missing something. Like personality," Mantell admitted on Smack Talk. [From 30:55 to 31:00]

Smack Talk co-host Rick Ucchino noted that The Unholy Union was perceived differently in NXT due to their presentation and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn might not have gotten similar opportunities on SmackDown. However, Dutch Mantell has a different point of view.

The former WWE manager stated that for viewers who've never watched NXT, Fyre & Dawn needed to do more in a short time if they wished to have longer careers on the main roster,

"It's not what they did in NXT cause I didn't see that. A lot of people don't watch that, I'm sure. But watching them, they've got to get over now. They are not in NXT, they're in WWE so that's your field of play. So they need to get over." [From 31:42 to 31:58]

Thankfully for The Unholy Union, the new creative regime under Triple H is more kind towards NXT alums, but it would still be interesting to see how they are booked going forward.

