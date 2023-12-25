"They must be happy they’re finally back on TV" - Fans react after Asuka and Kairi Sane break character on WWE SmackDown

Fans on social media have reacted to Asuka and Kairi Sane breaking character on WWE SmackDown.

Kairi Sane made her WWE return several weeks ago to help IYO SKY retain the Women's Championship. In doing so, she also joined Damage CTRL. Within a short span of her joining the faction, Asuka also joined the group to reform the Kabuki Warriors with her best friend.

Since then, Damage CTRL has looked unstoppable. Last week on SmackDown, the group took on Shotzi, Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, and Michin in a street fight. During the fight, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre appeared out of nowhere to attack the Kabuki Warriors, seemingly starting a feud.

A recent post-attack photo has been circulating on social media showing the Kabuki Warriors smiling despite being assaulted.

WWE fans were quick to react to this photo on Twitter in a positive manner. Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan commented that all that matters is they're having fun being back together.

Some stated that they were smiling because they know they would soon be tag team champions.

This fan stated he can't wait for this rivalry to begin.

Asuka has an emotional message for Kairi Sane

Asuka's bond with Kairi Sane dates back to their days in Japan as a tag team. They brought over their bond to WWE when they teamed together several years ago. In fact, the two women have previously won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships prior to Kairi's exit from the company.

Since Kairi made her return at Crown Jewel, Asuka has been by her side, and the two have united. Now, the Empress of Tomorrow sent an emotional message to Sane.

"Even now, when I remember memories with you, I get tears of laughter I love you," Asuka shared.

Check out her tweet here:

It remains to be seen if the Kabuki Warriors will be able to win the Women's Tag Team Championships again.

