NJPW star Jay White was full of praise for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, stating that the current WWE stars are underrated.

Gallows and Anderson have been together for nearly 10 years. The duo have competed in every major wrestling promotion during this time, winning championships all over the world. They recently made their return to the Stamford-based promotion where they joined forces with AJ Styles to take on Judgment Day.

Speaking with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Jay White praised the duo, stressing that their contributions to pro wrestling are often overlooked. Switchblade also talked about Karl competing for WWE while being an NJPW Champion.

“They need to be acknowledged for the impact they’ve had on the industry,” White said. “I think people overlook that or don’t want to admit that or to give them their flowers for that. The companies that they’ve been in and what they’re doing now with Karl still being the NEVER Openweight champion yet being in WWE. I think that’s pretty unheard of. They’re always blazing trails and making history. They need to be acknowledged for that.” (h/t- fightful)

Jay White claimed to be the "catalyst" behind Gallows and Anderson's return to WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson sent shockwaves through the wrestling world earlier this month when they returned to their old hunting ground two years after being released. The duo's return came as a shock to many as they were actively involved with NJPW.

The pair are currently part of the famous NJPW faction Bullet Club. Jay White, the leader of the Bullet Club, reacted to the duo's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"The Catalyst of Professional Wrestling. #BulletClub #GoodBrothers #WWERaw," he tweeted.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have hit the ground running since their return. The duo have helped AJ Styles even the odds against Judgment Day. They will face the villainous group in a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel.

However, their decision to wrestle at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia was not well received by NJPW, as Karl is booked to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship on the same date. However, the Machine Gun has made it clear that he will defend the title on his own terms.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes