"They never get talked about" - Ex-WWE employee shares heartfelt tribute for Sycho Sid (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Sycho Sid. The former World Champion passed away on August 26.

Russo worked with Sid during his time in WWE and WCW. While the former WWE Champion was one of the most successful big men in wrestling, Russo was working backstage with the creative and production teams.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo recalled the intensity with which Sid approached his promos. The veteran writer shed light on the star's emotional range during filming. He urged fans to go back and watch some of these promos on the internet.

"I produced dozens and dozens of Sid promos and I could tell you. First of all, it was always one take, and when he was in that Sycho Sid character, the intensity to go from mad to laughing to crazy to insane to calm, he would go through all these emotions in one promo. I don't think people understand, back then, you didn't write promos for the talent. You tell Sid, 'Bro, this is what you're talking about in the promo, go!' This is a dude, one take every time and the range of emotion. I'm begging you guys, go in the web and look up some Sycho Sid promos. They never get talked about." [From 2:34 onwards]

This week on RAW, WWE acknowledged the passing of the legendary powerhouse and aired a video package honoring him.

Sycho Sid will be deeply missed by wrestling fans worldwide.

