"They are never gonna be over" - WWE veteran makes bold claim on why The Usos aren't popular with fans (Exclusive)

The Usos have been one of the top tag teams in WWE for years and continue to dominate the division in the company to this day. However, Vince Russo recently made a bold claim regarding the two Bloodline members.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo noted that the Undisputed Tag Team Champions aren't over with the fans.

Russo claimed that The Usos have been in the same spot for a decade. Hence, it hasn't helped them in gaining popularity with a certain section of the WWE Universe.

"Bro, when you have them in a certain spot forever, they are never gonna be over. Bro, The Usos are not over to the casual fans because they have been The Usos for a decade. They are not," said Russo. [37:16 - 37:33]

The Usos have had a busy 2022 in WWE

The Usos have been working regularly on both RAW and SmackDown, especially since becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Jimmy and Jey have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for a while and added the RAW Tag Team Championships to their collection with a historic win over Randy Orton and Matt Riddle back in May.

The twins have successfully defended their titles on both brands. Their latest defenses were against Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle on RAW and Butch & Sheamus on SmackDown.

This week on the red brand, Jimmy and Jey were involved in a huge non-title match against Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. Going forward, they will shift their focus towards Hit Row, against whom they will defend their titles on SmackDown.

On last week's SmackDown, Hit Row won a three-way tag team match to earn a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

