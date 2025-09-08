"They are obviously vampires" - CM Punk makes shocking claim about two current WWE stars

CM Punk has been at the heart of one of the biggest storylines on WWE TV this week, with the return of his wife, AJ Lee.

Lee seemed to return at the perfect time to celebrate the 15th anniversary of her original signing with WWE. This was also the anniversary of Naomi's signing, and Punk has since commented on the occasion.

CM Punk had some interesting comments [Image credit: Punk's Instagram story]

Punk shared on his Instagram stories the comparison pictures between the two women from their debuts to now, and while wishing them a happy anniversary, he also claimed that they were vampires.

"Stay away from them, they are obviously vampires."

He is obviously making light of the fact that neither woman has aged over the past decade and a half, with them both looking half of their age at present.

Punk and Naomi have become close friends in recent months, bonding over their love of Banoffee pie, which has continued despite the former Glow taking some time away from WWE due to her pregnancy.

CM Punk and AJ Lee are set to be on WWE RAW

AJ Lee and CM Punk are set to be part of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Lee returned on SmackDown and took out Becky Lynch, which appears to have now set up a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza.

The two couples are expected to get into another altercation tonight on RAW, which will lead to the match being announced for September 20th, the debut event.

AJ Lee hasn't wrestled a match in more than a decade, so it seems that many fans are interested to see if she has some ring rust or if the former Divas Champion can turn back the clock and help her husband get the advantage over Becky Lynch and the World Heavyweight Champion once and for all.

