"They offered me more money than AEW" - Anthony Ogogo reveals why he rejected WWE

Anthony Ogogo had his most high-profile professional wrestling match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 as he took on "The American Dream" Cody Rhodes. The retired boxer lost to Rhodes in what was only the third match of his career.

AEW has booked Anthony Ogogo as a force to be reckoned with, and it makes sense as Ogogo was a significant name in the UK during his boxing heydey. Ogogo had to retire from professional boxing due to blindness in his left eye, and he began to pursue pro wrestling in 2019.

During a recent chat with WrestlinInc's Nick Hausman, Anthony Ogogo revealed that WWE approached him about a very lucrative contract. The Guv’nor turned down WWE's offer and instead picked AEW as Tony Khan's vision convinced him to join the All Elite project.

The other place, they seem to care about money first and people, if at all: Anthony Ogogo on WWE

Anthony Ogogo speculated that WWE values money more than its talent, and he wasn't ready to join such an environment. The 32-year-old star said he was glad to be in the warm and caring confines of AEW.

"That's why I didn't go to WWE. They offered me more money than AEW. I didn't join them because I believe in Tony Khan's vision," Ogogo explained. "I believed in Cody Rhodes' vision. I believe in AEW's vision. I love being a part of AEW. I love how the team give a f**k about their wrestlers. If I'm going through a tough time in a minute, I'm getting texts from the management asking me if I'm okay daily. They care about the people rather than the money. The other place, they seem to care about money first and people, if at all. We care about other people first because they know that a happy workplace creates good stuff."

Ogogo might have lost to Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing, but the popular star could potentially be a decent enough draw for AEW somewhere down the line.