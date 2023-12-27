"They were pissed" - The Undertaker reveals a Vince McMahon decision that left the WWE locker room angry

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has disclosed that many wrestlers were not happy about his streak being broken at WrestleMania XXX.

The Deadman held an impressive undefeated record at The Grandest Stage of Them All for over two decades. It included victories over some of the biggest names in wrestling history. However, in 2014, his 21-0 winning streak came to a shocking end at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Vince McMahon stated on the Stone Cold Podcast that one of the reasons The Beast broke the streak was because there was no other viable candidate for the role.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker stated that numerous talent believed that The Streak shouldn't have been broken at all, as they considered it a vital part of WrestleMania.

"Among fans, even amongst the talent because most of the guys were, they were pis**d. They were like, 'Man, The Streak shouldn't have been broke.' That's the business. I don't have any decision in that but a lot of the boys that were part of making that streak something, making it mean what it meant. They were like 'D**n man, why are you taking away? Why are you taking away such a vital part of WrestleMania?' It was like 'This is as important as a title match,'" said Undertaker. (H/T SEScoops)

The Undertaker says people started taking note of his WrestleMania steak after his 10th victory over Ric Flair

The Phenom is one of the biggest names in WWE history, and many people consider him to be one of the greatest of all time. The list of big names he defeated at WrestleMania include Triple H, Diesel, Shawn Michaels, CM Punk and Kane.

The Undertaker noted on his podcast that people started taking note of The Streak after he beat Ric Flair at WrestleMania 17.

"Shortly after the Flair match, that’s when the streak really came alive. It really became special. There were guys that will tell you, and there's still guys that would tell you like, 'I don't care if I'm the main event or not. I want the streak,'" said Undertaker.

