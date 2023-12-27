The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak was one of the most iconic feats in the world of professional wrestling. After winning 21 matches at the Grandest Stage of Them All, the WWE Hall of Famer conceded his first Mania loss in 2014.

The Deadman's undefeated WrestleMania streak began in 1991 with a win over Jimmy Snuka at WrestleMania VII. The 58-year-old defeated many big names, including Kane, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and more, before losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

The decision to let Brock Lesnar break the streak surprised everyone, including The Undertaker himself. The former World Heavyweight Champion had revealed that he was supposed to win the match before Mr. McMahon decided to change the outcome at the very last moment.

Speaking on the Six Feet Under Podcast, the former WWE Champion stated that many superstars in the locker room were furious with the company's decision to break the streak. He further revealed that some of his fellow performers told him that the streak was as important as a championship title.

The WWE Universe was in complete agreement with the reaction of the superstars backstage. The majority of the fans believe that the streak should never have been broken. And among those who are okay with The Undertaker's loss at WrestleMania, a large section did not want Brock Lesnar to be the one breaking the streak.

The Undertaker opens up about his relationship with CM Punk

CM Punk's previous run with the company came to a controversial end in 2014. Two years prior, the Best in the World took on The Deadman in a singles match at WrestleMania 28. The latter secured a hard-fought win to continue his unbeaten streak at the Show of Shows in a highly entertaining bout. At the time, it was reported that Punk was not amused with the result, which resulted in real-life heat between the two.

Speaking during an appearance on Inside the Ropes, The Undertaker denied speculation regarding real-life beef. The Phenom further stated that he and Punk were good with each other, and he referred to the latter as a great co-worker to work with:

"He was great to work with. I'm very proud of that match. We sat down and we thought about ideas and everything. It was great. I had no beef with Punk, he was always business with me. Hopefully, I was with him [too]. He was good with me, and that's all that matters. Business is business, whatever's best for business [...] Everybody thinks they're an expert, but they really have no clue. It's ridiculous online. Business has always been business, and [Punk] was always business with me," he said.

