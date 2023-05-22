"They had it all planned"- Fans believe WWE has a major twist in store for Roman Reigns' 1000-day title celebration

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is set to mark his 1000 days as the Universal Champion with a celebration on June 2. He will reach the milestone on May 27. Fans believe that there is a huge twist in store for the Tribal Chief as the day coincides with eight-year anniversary of Seth Rollins betraying the Shield.

In one of the most shocking moments in wrestling history, The Visionary betrayed his fellow Shield stablemates Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) and Roman Reigns on June 2, 2014. Rollins joined forces with The Authority, which led to the start of the singles careers of all three members of the faction.

With Roman's 1000-day celebration set to take place on the same date, many believe that The Head of the Table could experience a similar fate at the hands of The Usos. A few even speculated Seth Rollins showing up to ruin the celebration.

WWE has been building up The Bloodline breakup over the last few months. Recently, the cracks within the group have widened, with Jimmy and Jey failing to win back the tag team titles. The duo have been repeatedly insulted by Reigns, and June 2 could finally be the day when they snap.

Roman Reigns will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions

Despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns wants to add more gold around his waist. The Tribal Chief is set to team up with Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the tag team titles.

Roman was furious with The Usos after the duo lost the tag titles to Zayn and KO at WrestleMania 39. The twins failed to win back the championships recently on SmackDown, causing the tension to escalate further. On the Bloodline leader's return to TV programming a couple of weeks back, Paul Heyman revealed that the former and Sikoa will be the ones to bring back the gold to the heel faction.

While Roman and Solo are unlikely to win at Night of Champions, the event could feature the beginning of the end of Bloodline. While Solo Sikoa has teased taking out his brothers on multiple occasions in the past, his tense moment with Roman Reigns last Friday could lead to the trio collectively betraying The Tribal Chief.

What do you think will happen at Night of Champions? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

