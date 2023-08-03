"They are playing with us" – Fans think WWE just teased a SummerSlam return after 15-month absence

WWE recently posted a video of the full match between Randy Orton and Sheamus from SummerSlam 2015. In the comments section, many fans seemed convinced that the timing of the upload was not coincidental.

Orton has not wrestled since he and Matt Riddle lost a Tag Team Championship unification match to The Usos on SmackDown on May 20, 2022. With SummerSlam 2023 set to take place on August 5, there has been speculation that The Viper could make his long-awaited return from a back injury.

The response to the Orton vs. Sheamus upload was widely positive. Some fans suggested that WWE might have shared the video because the 14-time world champion is set to return:

SummerSlam 2023 will be held in Detroit, Michigan

Orton has been one of WWE's most featured superstars ever since he debuted on the main roster in 2002. The former Evolution member's absence has not gone unnoticed over the last 15 months, as proven by the comments below:

Randy Orton received a lot of well-wishes

Orton has mostly kept silent during his absence from the ring, meaning his injury status and possible return remain a mystery. One fan mentioned that the 43-year-old's health and recovery from back surgery is more important than anything:

Randy Orton's return date is unknown

Orton's last SummerSlam appearance came on August 21, 2021. On that occasion, he teamed up with Riddle to win the RAW Tag Team Championship from AJ Styles and Omos.

What happened between Randy Orton and Sheamus at WWE SummerSlam 2015?

The event emanated from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on August 23, 2015. Randy Orton was one of the company's top babyfaces at the time, while the villainous Sheamus held the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The rivalry revolved around Sheamus, causing a disqualification in Orton's match against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on RAW. As a result, The Viper defeated Rollins but failed to capture the title.

At SummerSlam 2015, Sheamus defeated Orton in the first match of the night after hitting his opponent with two Brogue Kicks.

Do you think Randy Orton will return at SummerSlam 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.