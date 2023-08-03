17-year veteran to return from injury to win the WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal? 4 absent stars who may show up for the match

SummerSlam 2023 is right around the corner, and the show's card is stacked with massive matches. WWE recently announced that a high-profile Battle Royal would be held on August 5.

Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown will participate in the multi-man contest. The complete list of participants hasn't been revealed yet, but we already know that LA Knight and Sheamus from the blue brand will be a part of the bout. On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable, and Otis will represent the red brand in the Battle Royal.

Which other stars are likely to compete in the SummerSlam Battle Royal? Let's look at four absent stars who could make their returns for the match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#4 Kofi Kingston returns to win the SummerSlam Battle Royal

Kofi Kingston last competed in the ring on March 12, 2023, during WWE's MSG show. He suffered an ankle injury during an encounter with Drew McIntyre on March 3 and had to undergo surgery for the same later in the month.

In a recent interview, Kingston touched upon his recovery process. While the 17-year veteran didn't provide a timeline for his comeback, rumors are swirling around that he is very close to returning. The New Day member could make his presence felt during the Battle Royal, considering his impressive history in such matches. He could even secure a massive win at the show before entering a significant feud.

#3 Randy Orton

Randy Orton was sidelined from WWE programming due to a severe back injury last May. According to recent reports, fans could finally see The Legend Killer make his much-anticipated return at WWE SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit.

Randy Orton is among the most beloved superstars on the WWE roster, and many have been eagerly waiting to see him compete inside the ring again. If the abovementioned reports are accurate, viewers could be in for a massive surprise on August 5.

Orton's potential comeback after a lengthy absence would make for a memorable SummerSlam opponent. He could compete in the Battle Royal and go on to win the bout, creating a massive statement upon his arrival. Besides allowing him to gain momentum, a victory for the multi-time champion would garner a loud pop from the spectators.

#2 Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was taken off television due to an undisclosed "health issue" before WrestleMania 39. In recent weeks, some reports have indicated that he is very close to making a comeback. SummerSlam could be an ideal occasion for his much-awaited return to the ring as it is one of WWE's biggest shows of the year.

If the company has a plan for Wyatt at The Biggest Party of the Summer, the Battle Royal might be where fans witness his return. He could be a formidable threat to his fellow competitors in the match.

#1 Johnny Gargano

WWE hasn't used Johnny Gargano much in the last few months because of a shoulder injury. The last time the former NXT Champion was seen on TV was in May 2023.

According to recent reports, Gargano has healed from his injury and is waiting for the right creative pitch to make his televised comeback. He was also allegedly present backstage on an episode of RAW from his hometown of Cleveland, but WWE did not use him.

There's no confirmation on his status for Saturday's event, but he could participate in the upcoming Battle Royal after recently returning to in-ring action on house shows.

