"They had me in protective custody" - Cain Velasquez discusses his experience in prison

Cain Velasquez was recently welcomed by Konnan & Disco on K100 for their Christmas broadcast. He thanked the MMA and wrestling communities for their help during this difficult time in his life.

Despite having just been indicted, Cain Velasquez developed a strong reputation over the course of his career. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion and professional wrestler, who had been held since February 28th on attempted murder charges, was released on bail last month.

After paying a $1 million bail, Cain Velasquez was released from custody. He was detained on a number of charges, one of which involved the killing of Harry Goularte, who is alleged to have abused a family member of Velasquez who was then four years old.

"Yeah man, I did [see the support I got from the wrestling & MMA communities] and I have and I just wanna thank everyone. I truly appreciate everyone’s support in all of it. It means so much to me. It gave me a lot of strength when I was in there. So, yeah dude, I feel it and I just wanna thank everybody forever for that," Velasquez said.

Konnan questioned him about whether he thought he would ever be released from jail or if he thought he would complete his sentence. Cain admitted that, at various points, his opinions fluctuated between the two sides, but he remained confident that all would work out for the best.

"My mind ran like both sides of it [being positive about getting out versus thinking he’d be serving time straight through]. The bad side and the good side. It’s a thing, we always have to have faith, you know? It doesn’t matter what position we’re in, where we’re at. We always gotta look for the best-case scenario for us and just know that our lives are something much bigger, and it’s all gonna work out for the best, always."

The former UFC star also revealed that he had been in protective custody.

"They had me in protective custody. It was very low-key. Only a few people that I was able to kind of hang out with and I guess the good thing about it is you got a lot of alone time with yourself and the bad thing about it was you got a lot of alone time with yourself," Velasquez said. (H/T Ringside news)

The former heavyweight champion of the UFC was permitted to compete in professional wrestling, which he did earlier this month for AAA in Arizona. A condition of his bail was that Velasquez wear a GPS monitor and pay for a police officer to go with him to Arizona.

Cain Velasquez wrestled Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2019

Cain Velasquez faced Brock Lesnar in his first WWE televised match at Crown Jewel 2019.

In 2019, The Beast Incarnate competed against Rey and Dominic Mysterio, and he dominated the Mysterio family every time they met. However, on an episode of SmackDown, Rey was joined by former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez. It was a rare occasion when we saw fear in the Beast's eyes, leading to a match at Crown Jewel.

The match ended in dominant fashion when Brock Lesnar submitted the former UFC Heavyweight Champion to his Kimura Lock, avenging his loss at UFC a few years ago.

What do you think about Cain Velasquez's WWE run? let us know in the comments.

