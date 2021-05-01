"They pulled a gun on him" - WWE legend reveals how Roddy Piper feared for his life at a wrestling show [Exclusive]

If anyone knew how to draw heat from fans, it was the late WWE legend Roddy Piper. There were occasions where things got a little out of control. On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell revealed one such story involving Piper.

Mantell said that although he wasn't really around Roddy Piper a whole lot, he did have a crazy story involving the WWE legend. Mantell revealed how Piper had been pulled out of a ring and handcuffed by cops at a show in the Dominican Republic:

"I wasn't around him that much but I remember one time he went down to the Dominican Republic and I remember telling him about how dangerous Puerto Rico was and the Dominican Republic was even worse. I don't think he believed it till he got over there. He was a master of getting heat and people hated him anyway. I think he was pulled out of the ring by two cops. They pulled a gun on him inside the arena and took him to the back and I think handcuffed him. They didn't beat him up anything but he said he was fearing for his safety and his life. So that's the only story I have about Roddy Piper. Roddy said, 'I'll never go back there again.' Somebody told him that we tried to tell you the first time not to go but you wouldn't listen," said Mantell.

Ric Flair also warned Roddy Piper not to go to the Dominican Republic

Dutch Mantell also revealed how WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had also warned Roddy Piper about how dangerous it was in the Dominican Republic. Flair himself had issues there, even though he had put over the local babyface in their match:

"I think Flair even told him not to go to the Dominican Republic because he had a run in. Flair got beat in the Dominican Republic by their hero and the people still wanted to kill him," added Mantell.

