The Judgment Day is currently one of the most entertaining acts in WWE. The faction consists of four popular superstars, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Dominik opened up about his off-camera relationship with the other members of the group. He also described the chemistry between the four of them.

Mysterio stated that The Judgment Day is almost like family to him, even behind the scenes.

"Honestly, my best way of describing it is we're a giant melting pot. We have an Australian, an Irishman, a Puerto Rican, and a Mexican. Somehow that works great, right? It's just our chemistry just clicked from the beginning with all of us. We kind of just all get along. As soon as I was in, they put me in their group chat, so it was cool. Just a very very family dynamic," said Dominik Mysterio [3:05-3:33]

Alundra Blayze teased a retirement match against Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley

Alundra Blayze has teased a retirement match between her and Rhea Ripley. In a recently uploaded video by WWE, Blayze picked the winner of this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

The legend named both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley as the favorites to win the Women's Rumble. She said:

"Who is my pick this year? There is a lot of great talent, but I have my eye on two of them. Two. Iyo (Sky). Iyo's been a favorite of mine because we go way back. I know her techniques, and I know what she's capable of. But then again, Rhea (Ripley). I think I might have to lean towards Rhea, because I could see her as maybe a retirement match for me someday,"

Judgment Day members are expected to play a vital role in the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Rhea Ripley is the favorite to win the Women's Rumble. Meanwhile, the male members of the group will most likely enter the Men's Rumble.

