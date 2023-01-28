58-year-old WWE legend teases retirement match against Rhea Ripley 

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley is the favorite to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match, owing to the company's flawless presentation of her as a dominant force. As a result, it is no surprise that former superstars are interested in returning to the ring to face The Eradicator.

During a YouTube video of WWE Hall of Famers predicting the two Royal Rumble Matches, Alundra Blayze hinted at a potential retirement match against the former RAW Women's Champion. But before that, she named two women who could win the Rumble on Saturday, one of whom was Ripley.

Madusa also named Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL as a possible winner. She referenced her time as the commissioner of Japanese women's promotion, Stardom, where Iyo used to wrestle. However, she picked Rhea Ripley in the end, citing the potential retirement match:

Here is what Blayze said:

"Who is my pick this year? There is a lot of great talent, but I have my eye on two of them. Two. Iyo (Sky). Iyo's been a favorite of mine because we go way back. I know her techniques, and I know what she's capable of. But then again, Rhea (Ripley). I think I might have to lean towards Rhea, because I could see her as maybe a retirement match for me someday," said Alundra Blayze. (2:33-3:04)

It would be interesting to see the WWE Hall of Famer return for a clash against Rhea Ripley. Alundra Blayze has wrestled once since her final WCW match in 2000 - a battle royal appearance at Evolution in 2018.

Rhea Ripley might face another WWE Hall of Famer next month

The female member of The Judgment Day doesn't back down from anybody, including Beth Phoenix. Rhea Ripley assaulted The Glamazon during her husband, Edge's 'I Quit' Match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. She hit a con-chair-to on Phoenix after the match as well.

WWE was seemingly planning for Ripley and Balor vs. Edge and Beth for next month's Elimination Chamber premium live event, but a new report from Fightful Select claimed that WWE is still unsure whether to book the match.

It remains to be seen what happens next between The Judgment Day and the Copelands. The feud will have to wrap up before WrestleMania if Rhea Ripley wins the Royal Rumble, as she would then face the RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion at The Show of Shows.

