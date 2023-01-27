WWE Hall of Famer is set to appear at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event - Reports

WWE's Royal Rumble is less than two days away and fans are excited about the event under the new regime. Several superstars and legends are making their way back into the company, including WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who is scheduled to be at the event.

Last year, Beth Phoenix played a crucial part in a storyline involving her real-life husband Edge and The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. After the Rated R Superstar's return to the brand, he quickly targeted his old stable.

He later faced Finn Balor in an 'I Quit' match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. During the match, Rhea Ripley attacked Phoenix from behind and put her on the shelf by hitting her with a Conchairto.

According to a recent report from Fightful, the former Women's and Divas Champion will be making her way back into the company at the Premium Live Event on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see what Phoenix does next, as it is most likely for her to go after Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day at the event.

Beth Phoenix and Edge were penciled in to take on The Judgment Day after their return to WWE

Last year, Edge turned heel for the first time in several years and created a dominant stable in the company called The Judgment Day. The stable helped him end his feud with AJ Styles on RAW.

However, the superstars from the stable turned on him when Finn Balor joined the group. A few months later, the Rated R Superstar returned to the company and continued his feud with The Judgment Day.

According to the same report from Fightful, Edge and Beth Phoenix were once penciled in to return to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event for the final chapter of their feud with the stable.

The two superstars could be set to face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2023, which will take place in the Rated R Superstar's hometown.

