"They're almost missing that third person" - Top female star wanted to join The Fiend and Alexa Bliss

While many WWE stars ideally stay away from The Fiend and Alexa Bliss in Kayfabe, a recently released talent wanted to work with two of the most twisted characters in wrestling.

Chelsea Green recently sat down for an interview with Metro.co.uk, revealing she had a desire to join "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss when she was in WWE.

Green explained that she was trying to develop ways to associate herself with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. Green is no stranger to crazy gimmicks as she rose to prominence with her 'Hot Mess' character in IMPACT Wrestling.

Green believed that the "Hot Mess" was a perfect fit with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss' dynamic.

"I was always trying to figure out a way to incorporate myself into that group because I felt like that was such an extension of the Hot Mess in so many different ways," Green said.

Green felt Wyatt and Bliss were a strong alliance but still required a third person. According to Green, she could have been the one to fill the spot and dominate the WWE Women's division.

"I felt the Hot Mess could fit in perfectly there! Then also, I do feel like that group, they're so strong the two of them, but they're almost missing that third person that can jump over to the women's division," Green added.

Chelsea Green on Alexa Bliss and The Fiend

Chelsea Green called Alexa Bliss a 'puppeteer' and added that The Fiend's focus was on the men's side of things.

Green also brought up the possibility of becoming Alexa Bliss' partner and envisioned herself in 'creepy' makeup and Alexa's hairstyle.

"Alexa's the puppeteer; The Fiend's the men's side, so why can't they have a woman to take over to the women's division, and then they're taking over the entire show. Or then, Alexa has a tag partner – there's just so many different ways to spin it. Lilly is so creepy, and I love it, and I just imagined myself with that hair, with that dress, with that makeup. I just could picture it the minute I saw it!" Green said.

During a separate appearance on the Straight to Hell podcast, Chelsea Green also revealed how she proposed the idea of becoming a SmackDown star's on-screen girlfriend.

As noted above, Green is no longer a WWE star and she will be eligible to sign with another company after July 14th, 2021.