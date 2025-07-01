"They’re burying each other" - Major allegations leveled against WWE roster by veteran (Exclusive)

The Attitude Era is widely considered the most successful era of WWE. However, ever since Triple H took control of the company's creative team, it has found much success, with some even claiming that it tops the Attitude Era.

Ad

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently made some major allegations against members of the RAW and SmackDown rosters. Russo, who was the head writer for the promotion during the Attitude Era, explained how difficult it was to work with two separate rosters for the two weekly shows.

On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo said talents were burying each other to gain favor with Triple H. He claimed that with two separate teams for two shows, politics and internal competition were bound to arise. The former writer felt the environment backstage in WWE wasn't healthy.

Ad

Trending

"Don't forget about the politics, don't forget about the competition. You know, the RAW crew wants to be in favor with Triple H, the SmackDown crew, think about the politics that go [sic] on there, you know they're burying each other because they want to be in favor with the boss. So, it's almost like you know, with the boys, they're independent contractors and they're competing against each other, it's the same thing, bro. That's not a healthy environment, I mean it's really not a healthy environment," Russo said. [From 12:25 onwards]

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Ad

While Russo has made some major allegations against stars, WWE braces itself for a huge wrestling weekend two weeks from now. The company is scheduled to hold three major events in Atlanta. The promotion will host Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, the second-ever Evolution, and NXT's The Great American Bash on July 12 and 13.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action