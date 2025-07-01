"They’re burying each other" - Major allegations leveled against WWE roster by veteran (Exclusive)

The Attitude Era is widely considered the most successful era of WWE. However, ever since Triple H took control of the company's creative team, it has found much success, with some even claiming that it tops the Attitude Era.
WWE veteran Vince Russo recently made some major allegations against members of the RAW and SmackDown rosters. Russo, who was the head writer for the promotion during the Attitude Era, explained how difficult it was to work with two separate rosters for the two weekly shows.
On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo said talents were burying each other to gain favor with Triple H. He claimed that with two separate teams for two shows, politics and internal competition were bound to arise. The former writer felt the environment backstage in WWE wasn't healthy.
"Don't forget about the politics, don't forget about the competition. You know, the RAW crew wants to be in favor with Triple H, the SmackDown crew, think about the politics that go [sic] on there, you know they're burying each other because they want to be in favor with the boss. So, it's almost like you know, with the boys, they're independent contractors and they're competing against each other, it's the same thing, bro. That's not a healthy environment, I mean it's really not a healthy environment," Russo said. [From 12:25 onwards]
While Russo has made some major allegations against stars, WWE braces itself for a huge wrestling weekend two weeks from now. The company is scheduled to hold three major events in Atlanta. The promotion will host Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, the second-ever Evolution, and NXT's The Great American Bash on July 12 and 13.
