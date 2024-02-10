"They're coming for tag titles," "The Judgment Day can't run"- Fans react to formation of new tag team after WWE SmackDown

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day have been holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for a while. However, the competition has increased for the duo as a new tag team was formed after last night's SmackDown. Fans are also excited to see a new addition to the tag team division.

Following SmackDown, WWE's official social media handle posted an exclusive clip featuring Ashante 'Thee' Adonis and Cedric Alexander. The duo confirmed they would be a team going forward while sending a message to the rest of the tag division. Ashante also teased that the pair could go by Rags and Riches. However, that is not confirmed yet.

Cedric and Ashante have been overlooked in the past few months, with fans constantly asking for more opportunities. Now that the duo look set to tear it together as a team, many couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to share their thoughts.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ashante Thee Adonis was featured in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis a few weeks back when the former Hit Row star demanded more opportunities. He and Cedric also competed in a Dark Match in December last year, where they defeated Pretty Deadly.

WWE star Rhea Ripley assured that all is fine within The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day was the most dominating faction in WWE in 2023, with all four members of the group walking around with gold at one time. However, things have been sketchy for the heel faction in the last few months, and we often see Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at odds with each other.

Mami, however, assured that all is fine within The Judgment Day, and they sometimes fight amongst themselves as all families do. Rhea also highlighted her relationship with Damian Priest.

"I’ve been friends with Priest for the longest," she said. "He is my day one. We came up to RAW together, we’ve been in NXT together. That entire time he’s been there, he’s had my back. We’re going to fight, but we have each other’s backs. I’m going to rev him up until he goes and beats the hell out of someone else. That’s just how it is. Family fights. I don’t see us breaking up. I just see us trying to bring out the best in each other. If that means I get under his skin a little bit, maybe I get under his skin a little bit. I know that’s going to be better for him than it is for his opponent." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at Elimination Chamber. Rhea Ripley will also be in action against Nia Jax.