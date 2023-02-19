Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn's in-ring segment on RAW this past Monday night.

The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble match and will receive a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The person he will face at the event will be determined at Elimination Chamber. Roman Reigns will defend the coveted title against the former Honorary Uce in the latter's hometown of Montreal.

Speaking on the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran weighed in on Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes' verbal exchange on RAW this week. He described it as brilliant, as both stars need to be portrayed as friends heading into WrestleMania.

"Sami was great here, he's doubting his chances and he says 'I believe I'm capable of beating him. I believe I'm capable of becoming champion. I'm worthy of it, yes I believe that, but will I? I don't know.' And then now Cody is put in a position to be big brother. This is brilliant, he's giving him a pep talk... Again, they're friends now," said Cornette.

He continued:

"There's not gonna be a backlash, because they obviously have realized what was gonna happen and they're working this to the point where whatever happens, it seems like the people are going to be in support of Cody and Sami supporting each other. And I bet you the first one there to shake Cody Rhodes' hand will be Sami Zayn. And that's the way you do it," he added. [3:50-5:16]

Jim Cornette is happy with how Cody Rhodes has been used in WWE

The American Nightmare made a surprise return to the company at WrestleMania 38 where he was revealed as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. He had a lengthy feud with The Visionary in 2022 and won the Royal Rumble match the following year.

When asked for his thoughts on how Cody Rhodes has been used in WWE so far, Jim Cornette stated:

"Brilliant. This is perfect. The fans have organically got behind Sami Zayn, and they (WWE) were in danger of another - it was Daniel Bryan Danielson and Roman Reigns several years ago right? The people wanted Danielson and the office wanted Roman and there was issues. Well now the people are behind both of the top babyfaces that are both working in their own way independent of each other and now together to bring and end to the reign of terror of the longest reigning champion and The Bloodline. This is perfect," said Cornette. (4:22-5:08)

If Sami Zayn dethrones Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

